An overview by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

Tax experts from our UK member firm Travers Smith have published their ‘Winter Update’, highlighting the opportunities and challenges in the field of incentives and remuneration for 2025.

The UK continues to lead in share plans, surpassing the US, France, and Germany, and has become the second-most attractive global destination for investment after the US. With rising employment costs, the team recommends revisiting tax-advantaged plans and developing bespoke arrangements to drive growth and incentivise the workforce.

Key areas covered in the update include:

Employer’s NIC increase

Capital gains tax

Tax-advantaged share plans

HMRC focus on employment status

Corporate governance

PISCES – A new trading platform for private companies

Global mobility

Benefits in kind and payroll

The Travers Smith Equity Academy

You can read the full update here.