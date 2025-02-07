loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

An overview by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

 

Tax experts from our UK member firm Travers Smith have published their ‘Winter Update’, highlighting the opportunities and challenges in the field of incentives and remuneration for 2025.

 

The UK continues to lead in share plans, surpassing the US, France, and Germany, and has become the second-most attractive global destination for investment after the US. With rising employment costs, the team recommends revisiting tax-advantaged plans and developing bespoke arrangements to drive growth and incentivise the workforce.

 

Key areas covered in the update include:

  • Employer’s NIC increase
  • Capital gains tax
  • Tax-advantaged share plans
  • HMRC focus on employment status
  • Corporate governance
  • PISCES – A new trading platform for private companies
  • Global mobility
  • Benefits in kind and payroll
  • The Travers Smith Equity Academy

You can read the full update here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Corporation Tax | HMRC | Remuneration | UK

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search