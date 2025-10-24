An overview by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing to deliver her second Budget on 26 November 2025, amid sluggish growth (1.2% forecast for 2025), a £62bn deficit, and net debt at 96.4% of GDP.

Constrained by strict fiscal rules and Labour’s pledge not to raise Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT, Reeves faces limited options to boost revenue without breaching commitments. Speculation points to a range of potential tax policy changes across key sectors as the government seeks to balance fiscal discipline with economic growth.

Against this backdrop, our UK member firm, Travers Smith , has produced a ‘speculation tracker’ highlighting the potential tax measures speculated to be included in the upcoming Autumn budget. You can access the full tracker here .