An analysis by Al Tamimi & Company, Taxand United Arab Emirates

In a recent interview with Dubai Eye 103.8, Shiraz Khan , from our Emirati member firm, Al Tamimi & Company has discussed the UAE Federal Tax Authority’s intensified enforcement of excise tax compliance.

He highlighted the importance of digital tax stamps in preventing counterfeit goods and ensuring businesses meet their legal obligations. With over 7.26 million products seized and rising penalties, non-compliance is costly. Shiraz also explained how these measures align with global standards and offered advice on how businesses can safeguard their profits.

You can watch the full interview here .