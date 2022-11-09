Further Queries

According to a recent report, the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service dealt with 345 cases of transfer pricing, base erosion and profit shifting to the value of almost ZAR12-billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

 

Yet, only three South African courts have dealt with transfer pricing. In none of these cases, however, was it necessary for witnesses to testify about the impugned transaction.

 

Simon Weber (Senior Associate) at our South African firm, ENSAfrica, explores this dynamic in greater detail.

 

Read the full article here.

South Africa | Tax | Tax Disputes | Transfer Pricing

