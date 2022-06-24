An analysis of the legislation by Alvarez & Marsal



On 7 June 2022, the UK and Luxembourg signed a new double tax treaty and an additional protocol which will replace the double tax treaty signed back in 1967. The aim of the signature of that new DTT is for the UK and Luxembourg to have a tax treaty that reflects the latest OECD tax standards.

Our UK firm, Alvarez & Marsal, in partnership with our Luxembourg firm, Atoz Luxembourg, provides an overview of the most important changes to be introduced by the DTT for corporate taxpayers, including the taxation of Luxembourg entities with real estate investments in the UK.

Read the full article here.