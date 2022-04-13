Further Queries

An overview of the changes to Ireland’s Finance Act 2021

 

Under Ireland’s Finance Act 2021 (the Act), non-Irish resident corporate landlords are now subject to Irish corporation tax at the rate of 25% on rental income from Irish property.

 

The change takes effect for accounting periods commencing on or after 1 January 2022 and results in an increase in the tax rate from 20% to 25% for non-resident corporate landlords.

 

Our Irish firm, William Fry, provides a detailed overview of this change, read the full article here.

