An overview of the changes to Ireland’s Finance Act 2021

Under Ireland’s Finance Act 2021 (the Act), non-Irish resident corporate landlords are now subject to Irish corporation tax at the rate of 25% on rental income from Irish property.

The change takes effect for accounting periods commencing on or after 1 January 2022 and results in an increase in the tax rate from 20% to 25% for non-resident corporate landlords.

Our Irish firm, William Fry, provides a detailed overview of this change, read the full article here.