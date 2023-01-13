An overview of these updates by Herzog Fox Neeman

The Israeli Tax Authority recently published updates regarding the introduction of a new customs export system and the extension to 15 February 2023 of the validity of temporary orders that reduce the duties on various products.

As part of these, a new “Global Gate Export” system is expected to be introduced on 15 January 2023. The new system is expected to optimize the export processes and reduce the release period.

Our Israeli firm, Herzog Fox Neeman, delves into these changes in greater detail.

Read the full article here.