An analysis by Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia

The Federal Court of Australia has recently ruled that potential tax fraud and evasion did not justify terminating a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) on public interest grounds in the case of Commissioner of State Revenue v McCabe (No 2) [2024] FCA 662.

The judge’s decision clarified that a DOCA should only be terminated if there is substantial evidence showing significant wrongdoing by the directors or if creditors would be worse off under the DOCA compared to a liquidation scenario. The ruling reflects the principle that the public interest is better served by allowing a viable DOCA to continue rather than pursuing a liquidation, which could incur high costs and result in job losses.

