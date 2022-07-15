An overview of the challenges by Economics Laws Practice

From 1 July 2022, a new TDS provision (Section 194R) is being introduced in the Income Tax Act with a view to taxing benefits and perquisites provided by one person to another. The provision covers business promotion strategies, as there is a tendency for businesses to pass on benefits or gifts to their distributors.

Kumar Visalaksh, Partner and Arihant Tater, Principal Associate at, our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, discuss the interpretational and practical challenges of the new TDS provisions.

Read the full article here.