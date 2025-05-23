An analysis by Garrigues, Taxand Spain

Elia Pons and Adrián Arroyo from our Spanish firm Garrigues have published an article on the complex taxation of holiday rental income earned by non-residents in Spain.

The tax treatment of such income depends on whether it is classified as business income or real estate capital, as well as on the existence of a permanent establishment (PE) in Spain – factors that are particularly significant for non-EU residents.

While EU residents can generally deduct related expenses regardless of classification, third-country residents may only do so if they operate through a PE. The Spanish Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) typically applies domestic Personal Income Tax rules when classifying this income, often focusing on whether hotel-like services are provided. This approach, however, raises questions about consistency and alignment with OECD guidance.

Given these complexities, a case-by-case assessment is essential to determine the correct tax treatment. You can read the full article in more detail here.