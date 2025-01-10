In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Taxand Netherlands has rebranded as Borgen to better reflect their mission and values. This change reinforces their identity while remaining part of the Taxand Global organisation.

The name Borgen symbolises their commitment to safeguarding clients’ tax interests within a fortress of rock-solid advice, intended to hold its own in a constantly changing world. This gives their clients confidence and the peace of mind to focus on what really moves them.

You can read more about this change on their website: www.borgentax.nl