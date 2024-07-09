We are delighted to formally announce that six new top tier member firms will be joining Taxand Global from 1 July 2024.

We warmly welcome, Demarest Advogados in Brazil, Al Tamimi & Company in the Emirates, Maisto e Associati in Italy, Centrum Turkey, Covington & Burling LLP and Leo Berwick in the U.S.

The imminent integration of the tax teams from each of these new firms into our organisation represents a significant milestone in our strategic international growth, expanding our global reach and enhancing further the quality and breadth of our tax services to clients.

Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman, comments: “We are delighted to welcome six such high-quality firms and so many new colleagues to Taxand Global. This development represents the next evolution in the life of our organisation, which is proudly approaching its 20th anniversary; Taxand Global was founded through entrepreneurialism and this core value lives on, even more strongly today. Together, we look forward to new opportunities, a new energising dynamic across our organisation and to continued mutual growth.”

We were delighted to be joined by our new colleagues at our Global Conference in Malaga last week and we are looking forward to working together as we move forward in this next, exciting phase for Taxand.

In Demarest Advogados, Al Tamimi & Company, Maisto e Associati, Centrum Turkey, Covington & Burling LLP and Leo Berwick, we see award-winning teams and individuals with centuries of experience between them, all striving to offer the best insights, innovation and tax services to their clients. We are excited to have found in these truly great additions to Taxand Global, new partnerships, teams who share our longstanding commercial, strategic and “client first” approach.

Watch this space as we introduce you to each our new member firms over the coming weeks.