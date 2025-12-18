Arsene Taxand, member of Taxand Global in France, has collaborated with Taxand colleagues at ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg; Garrigues, Spain; Borgen Tax, Netherlands and Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden, to assist EDF Invest on the creation of a strategic joint venture with Savills Investment Management.

EDF Invest acquires a 50% stake in the holding company of Savills IM’s European “Living” Fund and makes a significant equity commitment to the joint venture, which aims to develop a portfolio of residential assets located in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

