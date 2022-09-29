Further Queries

Since petroleum products are outside the coverage of GST, they are subject to creditable GST and other costs/taxes on their procurement which leads to a cascading effect. Exacerbating the issue is the fact that the burden of such non-creditable taxes is solely borne by the oil and gas industry.

 

Rahul Khurana (Director) at our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, examines this issue in greater detail.

 

India

