An analysis of cash repatriation by Flick Gocke Schaumburg

 

In typical private equity structures, regular cash repatriations are less commonly envisaged as the investment’s value is realized upon exit. However, even in such cases, it is at times of advantage to repatriate equity upfront. Especially in the context of long-term investments, periodical cash repatriations during the investment period are frequently in demand.

 

In this article, our German firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, highlights the pitfalls of cash repatriation and provides some solutions to navigate them.

 

Read the full article here.

Germany | Tax

