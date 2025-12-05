An overview by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland, has shared commentary on recent Swiss tax developments relevant to multinational groups, with particular focus on practical implications arising from ongoing international tax reforms.

This bulletin discusses how Swiss companies are navigating the implementation of new rules—especially those relating to global minimum taxation and international reporting obligations—and examines how local authorities are approaching interpretation and compliance expectations.

The commentary also underscores the importance for businesses to monitor both Swiss legislative activity and OECD-driven changes, given their combined effect on cross-border structures, tax certainty, and forward planning.

You can view the full update here.