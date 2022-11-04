Insights from Arsene Taxand

 

Olivier Janoray (Partner) at our French Firm, Arsene Taxand, is featured in French Newspaper, Les Echos, where he discusses:

 

(i) Which tax should be preferred for capital gains on the sale of securities

(ii) What to choose for an entrepreneur between income tax and corporate tax

(iii) Whether it is better to get cash out in dividends or capital reductions

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Capital Allowance | France | Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search