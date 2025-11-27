This year’s Taxand Asia Pacific Regional Tax Conference brought together an impressive delegation of esteemed clients, Taxand colleagues, and expert speakers from across the region for a full day of insights, collaboration, and discussion in the vibrant city of Bangkok. Hosted by our member firm DFDL, member of Taxand Global in Thailand and Vietnam, the event covered key developments shaping the tax landscape in Asia and beyond.

Thank you to everyone who joined us in Bangkok for a fantastic day of learning and connection — made possible by the contributions of our speakers, delegates, and our colleagues at DFDL for kindly hosting us.

From cross-border structuring and tariff impacts to transfer pricing, global minimum tax, and individual tax planning, the insightful discussions highlighted the trends shaping tax across the region and provided practical insights for businesses and individuals alike.

