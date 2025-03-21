An overview by Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark

Expanding into Denmark requires navigating a complex tax system with specific rules for corporate and individual taxation, as well as mandatory social security contributions. A clear understanding of these regulations is key to a successful market entry.

In a new expert focus article for Chambers and Partners, Birka Wendy Mouritzen and Nana Gajhede from our Danish member firm, Bech-Bruun, have outlined the key aspects of corporate taxation, employer and employee contributions and individual taxation.

Read the full article here, covering corporate tax, social security, individual taxation, expat tax schemes, and hiring-out labour rules in further detail.