An overview by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

Mitesh Jain from Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India, has recently been interviewed by the Financial Express for an article titled ” Start-ups face more tax heat, to move court”, discussing the tax environment for Indian start-ups. The article focusses on the so-called ‘Angel Tax’ in which fund infusion is considered “income” rather than capital.

In the article, Jain explains that litigation against the Angel Tax could be problematic for start-ups, as they may have to pay 20% of the disputed demand upfront while the case is pending. He suggests that the government should simplify and streamline the provisions of the Angel Tax to make it less complex.

Read the full article here.