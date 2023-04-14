Further Queries

An overview by ENSafrica

 

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa, including:

 

(i) Two rulings won by the South African Revenue Service with regard to non-payment of tax

(ii) Rules for delivering statements and when a party is in default

(iii) Tariff changes on flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel

(iv) OECD updates.

 

Read the full article here.

