Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published issue 106 of its tax in brief newsletter, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa. These include:

  • South African Revenue Service (SARS) publishing a number of draft documents for public comment
  • The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition publishing a government notice extending the application of the policy directive on the exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal for a further four years
  • The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa initiating an anti-dumping investigation on frozen bone in portions of fowls of the species ‘gallus domesticus’ originating in or imported from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, and Spain
  • SARS publishing a statement regarding its practice of not approving the release of funds when resident trusts make distributions to non-resident trusts.
  • The OECD publishing policy guidance on mitigating the risks of illicit financial flows in oil commodity trading.

