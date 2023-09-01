An overview by ENSafrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published issue 106 of its tax in brief newsletter, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa. These include:

South African Revenue Service (SARS) publishing a number of draft documents for public comment

The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition publishing a government notice extending the application of the policy directive on the exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal for a further four years

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa initiating an anti-dumping investigation on frozen bone in portions of fowls of the species ‘gallus domesticus’ originating in or imported from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, and Spain

SARS publishing a statement regarding its practice of not approving the release of funds when resident trusts make distributions to non-resident trusts.

The OECD publishing policy guidance on mitigating the risks of illicit financial flows in oil commodity trading.

