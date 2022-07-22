An overview from Atoz

Our Luxembourg firm, Atoz, has published the latest issue of its Atoz Insights, which provides an overview of key tax developments in Luxembourg, the EU, and the OECD.

The update covers:

(i) Luxembourg’s new tax treaty with the UK

(ii) Luxembourg’s new reporting obligations

(iii) New guidelines on Luxembourg defensive measures against non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax

(iv) The EU’s DEBRA Directive Proposal

(v)Pillar II: Why has the EU directive proposal on Global Minimum Tax not yet been adopted?

(vi) VAT deduction right on holding companies

(vii) Director’s liability for non-payment of the VAT to the Treasury

(viii) CSSF guidance to consumers relating to investments in virtual assets

Read the full article here.