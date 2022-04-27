Further Queries

Our firm in Luxembourg, Atoz, has published the latest issue of its Atoz Insights, which provides an overview of key tax developments in Luxembourg, the EU, and the OECD.

 

The update covers:
(i) The EU Securitisation Regulation
(ii) Luxembourg’s real estate levy
(iii) Income tax and social security measures for cross-border workers
(iv) The EU’s new Directive proposal
(v)The Global Minimum Corporate Tax Proposal
(vi) Luxembourg’s improvement to the flexibility and attractiveness of its securitisation regime
(vii) Modernisation of the Luxembourg RCS and RBE

 

Read the full article here.

