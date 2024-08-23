An overview by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

To ensure fairer taxation for working parents, Switzerland has increased tax deductions for third-party childcare costs at both the federal and cantonal levels. Starting from the 2023 tax year, the maximum deduction for direct federal tax rose from CHF 10,100 to CHF 25,000 per child, and further increased to CHF 25,500 for 2024.

This deduction applies to all children under 14 living with the taxpayer, provided the costs are directly related to employment, education, or incapacity to work – aiming to support working parents and encourage a better work-life balance more effectively.

Natalie Dini and Bojana Celar from our Swiss member firm Tax Partner AG have provided an overview of these changes and their implications in more detail here.