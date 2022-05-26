Further Queries

An analysis of the Federal Tonnage Tax Act by Tax Partner Taxand

 

On 4 May 2022, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the Federal Tonnage Tax Act for the attention of parliament. The bill highlights that profits from the operation of seagoing vessels will in future be taxed at federal, cantonal and municipal level on the basis of the net tonnage (cargo capacity) of the vessels and not on the basis of the net profit of the shipping company.

 

Our Swiss firm, TaxPartner Taxand, analyses the impact of this new legislation.

 

Read the full article here.

Switzerland | Tax

