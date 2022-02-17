The Federal Tax Administration updated and published its working paper on the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies.

According to our Swiss partner, TaxPartner Taxand, the Federal Tax Administration updated and published its working paper on the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies and initial coin/token offerings in December 2021.

In particular, the working paper contains new explanations on the tax treatment of staking and investment tokens with participation rights. The VAT treatment of cryptocurrencies has to be assessed in application of the independent practice published by the main division VAT of the FTA, particularly VAT leaflet 04, in which the basic principles are set out.

