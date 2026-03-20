An analysis by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

In a recent vote, Swiss voters approved the Federal Act on Individual Taxation, moving to a tax system independent of marital status. Currently, spouses and registered partners are taxed jointly, often resulting in a higher tax burden due to combined incomes. Individual taxation will tax each person separately, potentially reducing the federal tax burden for about half of taxpayers and offering incentives for second incomes. However, married couples with only one working spouse may face higher taxes.

Administrative efforts will increase for cantonal tax administrations due to more tax returns. The reform, planned for 2032, will force the cantons to adapt their systems as well. The details of the cantonal implementation are not yet known. Individuals are advised to assess the impact based on their income and asset structures, as the effects will vary.

Natalie Dini and Marlies Serra from our Swiss member firm, Tax Partner AG provide further analysis on the implications of this update. You can read the full article here.