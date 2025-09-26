An analysis by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Natalie Dini and Peter Vogt from our Swiss member firm Tax Partner AG have contributed the Swiss chapter to the newly released Chambers and Partners Private Wealth Guide 2025.

The guide offers practical insights on wealth structuring, succession planning, taxation and regulatory developments in Switzerland. The Swiss chapter contains sections on the following key topics:

Tax

Succession

Trusts, Foundations and Similar Entities

Family Business Planning

Wealth Disputes

Roles and Responsibilities of Fiduciaries

Citizenship and Residency

Planning for Minors, Adults with Disabilities and Elders

Planning for Non-Traditional Families

Charitable Planning

You can read the Swiss Law and Practice chapter in full here .