An analysis by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Natalie Dini and Peter Vogt from our Swiss member firm Tax Partner AG have contributed the Swiss chapter to the newly released Chambers and Partners Private Wealth Guide 2025.

The guide offers practical insights on wealth structuring, succession planning, taxation and regulatory developments in Switzerland. The Swiss chapter contains sections on the following key topics:

  • Tax
  • Succession
  • Trusts, Foundations and Similar Entities
  • Family Business Planning
  • Wealth Disputes
  • Roles and Responsibilities of Fiduciaries
  • Citizenship and Residency
  • Planning for Minors, Adults with Disabilities and Elders
  • Planning for Non-Traditional Families
  • Charitable Planning

You can read the Swiss Law and Practice chapter in full here.

Private Client Services | Switzerland | Tax | Tax Law

