Investment in crypto currency has gained popularity among the general public. During the last few years, so-called “altcoins”, i.e. cryptocurrency, other than Bitcoin, has also steadily emerged.

Since the above-mentioned verdict, capital gains derived from selling cryptocurrency is to be taxed as “other assets”, meaning that capital gains are to be calculated using the average cost basis method, and that only 70 percent of a capital loss is deductible.

