Since 1 January 2022, the tax treaties between Sweden and Greece/Portugal are no longer in force.

The reason for Sweden terminating the treaties, according to our partners Skeppsbron Skatt, is that both Portugal and Greece have taxed pension plans with sources in Sweden very low, or not at all. For Swedish non-tax residents previously covered by one of the treaties, with treaty residency in either Portugal or Greece, so-called Swedish SINK-tax of 25 % will now be levied on their pensions with source in Sweden.

