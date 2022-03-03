With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions , and the lifting of the entry ban on EU/EEA travellers, it can be expected that service levels will increase.

What should one keep in mind to stay compliant in relation to business trips to Sweden? In this brief article, our partners at Skeppsbron Skatt address some topics, to keep in mind for business trips.

Firstly, one should observe that Sweden as a main rule taxes non-tax residents, for income derived from Swedish workdays. An individual is seen as non-tax resident, provided that he/she does not live, or has habitual abode, in Sweden.

However, there is an exception to this main rule, which is commonly called the 183-day-rule. This rule implies that non-tax residents in Sweden can exempt their income from Swedish tax, read the exception details in full here.