An overview by Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden

Last month, the Council on Legislation’s referral was published to increase transparency for large groups and companies. The main content of the consultation concerns the adoption of the EU Directive on public country-by-country reporting, which aims to increase transparency among companies and give citizens the opportunity for public scrutiny of corporate income tax information.

Michael Jacobsen and Malin Andersson of our Swedish firm, Skeppsbron Skatt, analyse the potential impact of this referral.

Read more here.