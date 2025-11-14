An overview by Garrigues, Taxand Spain

Tax experts from our Spanish member firm Garrigues, have published an overview of the latest tax developments across Spain in their recent newsletter.

The newsletter highlights the European Commission’s approval of the State Aid Framework supporting the Clean Industrial Deal and Recommendation (EU) 2025/1307 on tax incentives, which aims to make tax incentive rules more flexible to drive decarbonisation while maintaining competitiveness.

It also covers recent decisions, judgments, and legislative updates relating to:

Corporate income tax and non-resident income tax

Personal income tax

Indirect taxes and tariffs

Local taxes

Excise, environmental, and other taxes

Tax procedure

You can read the full newsletter here.