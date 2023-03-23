An analysis by Garrigues

The Spanish Constitutional Court has ruled that the approval of the new regulation of the Municipal Capital Gains tax by Royal Decree does not violate the limits established by the Constitution. The court found that although the regulation modifies the amount of the local tax, it has not substantially altered the position of those obliged to contribute according to their economic capacity.

Gonzalo Rincón de Pablo, Tax Partner at of our Spanish firm, Garrigues, discusses the potential impact of this ruling and the potential grounds for challenge.

