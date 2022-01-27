Garrigues leads in Spain in terms of value and number of merger and acquisition deals in 2021 with a total of 181 deals amounting to 26,618 million euros, Garrigue leads the TTR ranking.

Garrigues tops the ranking of legal advisors on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for 2021, in terms of both value and number of transactions. The firm closed a total of 181 deals in Spain during the year, with an overall value of 26,618 million euros (29.5% of total transactions recorded in Spain), according to the annual report by business intelligence platform TTR.

Continue reading