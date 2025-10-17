An overview by Yulchon, Taxand Korea

Yong Whan Choi, Kyu Dong Kim , Ellie Jin , and Hyeon Jeong from our Korean member firm Yulchon, have contributed exclusively to the Korean chapter of the tenth edition of the Comparative Tax Guide published by Legal 500 .

The chapter includes detailed sections on:

South Korean tax legislation and amendment processes

Principal administrative obligations for taxpayers, including filing and record-keeping

Key tax authorities and dispute resolution procedures

Corporate and personal income taxation, VAT, and withholding taxes

Cross-border taxation, transfer pricing, and controlled foreign corporation (CFC) rules

Anti-avoidance measures, including GAAR and the substance-over-form principle

OECD BEPS implementation, including Pillars 1 and 2

Taxation of dividends, capital gains, land, royalties, and employment income

Special regimes, including group consolidation, IP incentives, and investment zones

Advantages and challenges for international groups operating in Korea

You can read the full chapter here .