An overview by Yulchon, Taxand Korea
Yong Whan Choi, Kyu Dong Kim, Ellie Jin, and Hyeon Jeong from our Korean member firm Yulchon, have contributed exclusively to the Korean chapter of the tenth edition of the Comparative Tax Guide published by Legal 500.
The chapter includes detailed sections on:
- South Korean tax legislation and amendment processes
- Principal administrative obligations for taxpayers, including filing and record-keeping
- Key tax authorities and dispute resolution procedures
- Corporate and personal income taxation, VAT, and withholding taxes
- Cross-border taxation, transfer pricing, and controlled foreign corporation (CFC) rules
- Anti-avoidance measures, including GAAR and the substance-over-form principle
- OECD BEPS implementation, including Pillars 1 and 2
- Taxation of dividends, capital gains, land, royalties, and employment income
- Special regimes, including group consolidation, IP incentives, and investment zones
- Advantages and challenges for international groups operating in Korea
You can read the full chapter here.
