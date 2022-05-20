Tax incentives are essential for getting South African mining exploration investment back on track

In April 2022, the Fraser Institute published the “Survey of Mining Companies 2021”, where investors weighed in on what mineral endowments and public policy factors, such as regulatory uncertainty and taxation, impacted their decision to invest in exploration in a region. Respondents indicated that 40% of their investment decision is determined by policy factors and 60% by the jurisdiction’s mineral potential.

Disappointingly, South Africa ranked in the bottom 10 jurisdictions on the investment attractiveness index, despite having abundant mineral resources and extensive mining experience.

Written by ENSafrica, read our South African firm’s response in full here.