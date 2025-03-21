Video by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

Tax experts Jenny Klein, Mansoor Parker, Ntebaleng Sekabate and Charles de Wet from our South African member firm ENS Africa are joined by distinguished guest panellist, Iraj Abedian, to analyse the key elements of the “Government of National Unity” (GNU)’s first National Budget.

The panel break down the anticipated 2025 National Budget, with a deep dive into its potential impacts, insights, and implications for businesses, individuals, and the economy at large.

Watch the full discussion here.