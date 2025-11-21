An overview by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

Tax experts from our South African member firm, ENS Africa, have released the latest edition of their Tax in Brief newsletter, summarising key tax developments across South Africa.

This edition outlines key developments, including two important SARS cases (Africa Cash and Carry and Sasfin Bank), the introduction of the 2025 Tax Administration and Taxation Laws Amendment Bills, updates to easyFile, a new guide on reportable arrangements, an R18 billion revenue surplus, and a draft note on the tax exemption for political parties.

Further updates cover exchange-control changes, sanctions against Ezaga Remit, two new Binding Private Rulings, and extensive customs and excise developments, including traveller-management reforms, diesel-refund updates, tariff and rule amendments, and revised goods-declaration policies.

You can read the full newsletter here.