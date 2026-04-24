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Further Queries

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An overview by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

 

The Draft Capital Flow Management Regulations recently published by the National Treasury for public comment demonstrates an overhaul of South Africa’s exchange control framework. It transitions from the pre-approval model to a risk-based system focused on reporting, surveillance of high-impact and high-risk cross-border transactions, and combating illicit financial flows.

 

Key changes in the draft regulations include:

 

  • Crypto asset regulation
  • Administrative sanctions on regulated entities
  • Increased penalties
  • Removal of ambiguity on the declaration of foreign assets
  • Clarification of restrictions on dealings in non-resident securities
  • Exemptions and transitional arrangements

Tax experts from our South African member firm, ENS Africa, have published a detailed overview of the implications of the draft regulations, which you can read in full here.

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Cross border | South Africa | Tax

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