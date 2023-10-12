Analysis by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada
Our Canadian firm analyses a recent ruling by the Tax Court of Canada in a case involving the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a taxpayer. The CRA requested a tax planning document related to the hybrid sale prepared by the purchaser’s accounting firm. The taxpayer resisted, arguing the document’s irrelevance and citing the absence of an obligation to self-audit. The CRA, however, asserted that full disclosure of relevant documents was mandatory. Ultimately, the Court ruled with the CRA, stating that if a document could be related to the case, it should be shared, even if some information in it was already known. The taxpayer also attempted to invoke accountant-client privilege to prevent disclosure, but the Court rejected this argument, stating that there is no accountant-client privilege for tax advice given by a public accountant.
Laurie Goldbach and Steve Suarez, of our Canadian firm Borden Ladner Gervais analyses this case in further detail here. Arguing the ruling underscores the importance of solicitor-client privilege as the only reliable way to protect sensitive legal analysis from disclosure to tax authorities like the CRA.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.