Tax experts from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners have published the latest edition of their BMB Newsfilter Newsletter covering wide-ranging tax developments in Slovakia, including:

VAT reforms: limitations on input VAT for passenger vehicles, reclassification of selected foodstuffs to the 23% rate, and phased introduction of mandatory e-invoicing through 2030.

Financial Transactions Tax (FTT) : expanded definition of permanent establishment, increasing the scope for foreign entities to incur tax obligations.

Tax evasion measures : digitalisation, e-invoicing, and coordinated enforcement to strengthen compliance.

Favourable sanction regimes : requirement for tax authorities to apply more lenient penalty rules where applicable.

ESG reporting : postponement of mandatory sustainability disclosures for large and small undertakings.

OECD guidance on remote work : updated rules on permanent establishment creation for cross-border teleworking.

CJEU case law : transfer pricing adjustments now recognised as subject to VAT, clarifying compliance requirements.

EU tax gaps: reports highlighting Slovakia among countries with higher corporate income tax gaps, signalling ongoing fiscal challenges.

You can read the full newsletter here.