An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia
Tax experts from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners have published the latest edition of their BMB Newsfilter Newsletter covering wide-ranging tax developments in Slovakia, including:
- VAT reforms: limitations on input VAT for passenger vehicles, reclassification of selected foodstuffs to the 23% rate, and phased introduction of mandatory e-invoicing through 2030.
- Financial Transactions Tax (FTT): expanded definition of permanent establishment, increasing the scope for foreign entities to incur tax obligations.
- Tax evasion measures: digitalisation, e-invoicing, and coordinated enforcement to strengthen compliance.
- Favourable sanction regimes: requirement for tax authorities to apply more lenient penalty rules where applicable.
- ESG reporting: postponement of mandatory sustainability disclosures for large and small undertakings.
- OECD guidance on remote work: updated rules on permanent establishment creation for cross-border teleworking.
- CJEU case law: transfer pricing adjustments now recognised as subject to VAT, clarifying compliance requirements.
- EU tax gaps: reports highlighting Slovakia among countries with higher corporate income tax gaps, signalling ongoing fiscal challenges.
