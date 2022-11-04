A new service on sustainability tax
Many companies are carrying out sustainability-driven restructuring by, for example, moving their production home from Asian countries to Europe to reduce transport costs and/or emissions. This type of restructuring entails a number of tax consequences.
To assist clients in navigating these types of challenges, our Swedish firm, Skeppsbron Skatt, in partnership with Ethos International, a management consultancy specialised in sustainability, has launched Sustainable Tax, a one-stop shop for sustainability, tax and financial reporting.
Find out more information about the service here.
