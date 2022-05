An overview by Withers KhattarWong

Singapore’s Ministry of Finance announced that, with effect from 9 May 2022, Additional Buyers’ Stamp Duties at 35% will apply when Singapore residential properties are agreed to be sold to, transferred to, or declared to be held on, a living trust.

