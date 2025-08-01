An overview by TaxHouse, Taxand Romania

The Romanian government has recently enacted significant fiscal amendments through Law no. 141/2025, with measures coming into effect from 1 August 2025 and 1 January 2026. Tax experts from our Romanian member firm TaxHouse have published a detailed overview of the amendments and additions which include:

Turnover tax for banks: rises to 4 % from 1 August 2025 (2 % for institutions with <0.2 % market share); specific recalculation rules added.

rises to 4 % from 1 August 2025 (2 % for institutions with <0.2 % market share); specific recalculation rules added. VAT overhaul (from 1 August 2025): standard rate moves from 19 % to 21 %; 5 % and 9 % reduced rates merged into a single 11 % band. Some items formerly at 9 % shift to the new 21 % rate. Transitional 9 % rate applies to one qualifying home purchase per individual until 31 July 2026.

standard rate moves from 19 % to 21 %; 5 % and 9 % reduced rates merged into a single 11 % band. Some items formerly at 9 % shift to the new 21 % rate. Transitional 9 % rate applies to one qualifying home purchase per individual until 31 July 2026. Excise duties: increases on alcohol, tobacco and petrol.

increases on alcohol, tobacco and petrol. Prizes & gambling: new progressive tax – 4 % up to RON 10 000; 20 % on the slice RON 10 001–66 750; 40% above RON 66 750.

new progressive tax – 4 % up to RON 10 000; 20 % on the slice RON 10 001–66 750; 40% above RON 66 750. Bond interest: withholding removed for Romanian-issued bonds listed abroad; investors must self-declare in the annual return.

withholding removed for Romanian-issued bonds listed abroad; investors must self-declare in the annual return. Health insurance contribution: 10 % applied to pension income exceeding RON 3 000 and to additional benefit categories; voluntary payment option introduced with 25 %/75 % split.

10 % applied to pension income exceeding RON 3 000 and to additional benefit categories; voluntary payment option introduced with 25 %/75 % split. Sick-leave benefit: allowance rises with duration—55 % (≤7 days), 65 % (8–14 days), 75 % (≥15 days).

allowance rises with duration—55 % (≤7 days), 65 % (8–14 days), 75 % (≥15 days). From 1 January 2026: dividend tax rate jumps from 10 to 16 % (2025 interim dividends remain at 10 %).

You can read the full update here.