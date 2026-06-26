An overview from Taxhouse, Taxand Romania

The European Commission has unveiled plans for a new EU Inc. framework, a proposed 28th company law regime aimed at simplifying and harmonising rules for limited liability companies across the EU.

Designed as an optional structure, it offers startups and scale-ups a more unified way to operate across multiple markets. Importantly, EU Inc. would sit alongside, rather than replace, existing national company law regimes, with taxation remaining under the control of individual Member States.

Mihaela Gorun, from our Romanian member firm, Taxhouse, explores what has triggered the proposal, the core features of the EU Inc. regime, and the tax implications, which you can read here.