An analysis by Taxhouse, Taxand Romania

The Romanian Government has recently issued Emergency Ordinance No. 87, introducing amendments to e-Transport, e-VAT, and e-Invoice systems, as well as various fiscal-budgetary measures.

Tax experts from our Romanian member firm Taxhouse have analysed some of the most important provisions and amendments of the act which include:

Penalties for authorised economic operators required to declare international transports has been delayed until 1 January 2025.

The date of submission of pre-completed VAT returns has been modified to the 5th of the month following the legal deadline for VAT return. The threshold between pre-completed and submitted returns has increased from RON 1,000 to RON 5,000, with no penalties for non-compliance notifications until 1 January 2025.

New procedures for RO e-Transport have been introduced including real-time monitoring, driver and operator obligations, as well as rules for unreceived goods.

Clarification of VAT for non-reusable packaging within in the SGR guarantee-return system. Guarantees for SGR packaging are now not considered supply of goods/services for VAT purposes. Unreturned SGR packaging at year-end will be taxed as a supply of goods, based on the difference between received and returned guarantees.

