An analysis of the Spring Statement and its impact on the private sector

 

Our UK firm, Alvarez and Marsal, recently published an article analysing Chancellor of the Treasury, Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement.

 

The article highlights that contrary to expectation, much of the address centered on taxation reform, and examines aspects of the Tax Plan that are aimed at encouraging private sector businesses to invest, train and innovate more.

 

Read the full article here.

Tax | UK

