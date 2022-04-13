The latest issue of Tricor Taxand Insights examines key amendments to the Labuan tax law

Our Malaysian firm, Tricor Taxand, has published the latest issue of its Tricor Insights, which provides an update on recent key amendments to the Labuan tax legislation until the 31st of December 2021.

On 22 November 2021, the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Requirements For Labuan Business Activity) Regulations 2021 was gazetted to replace the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Requirements for Labuan Business Activity) Regulations 2018 issued on 31 December 2018.

Two main changes to the Regulations are discussed in this article by Tricor Taxand, read the full article here.